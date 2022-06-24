'Villa are on a good path, but the pressure will be high'

Pressure will be on Steven Gerrard next season after the investment into Aston Villa's squad this summer, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

Villa have made four signings since the season ended, bringing in Diego Carlos from Seville and Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer, while Philippe Coutinho and Robin Olsen both completed permanent moves after loan spells at Villa Park.

"I think they are on the right path," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Kamara I know well from Marseille and he is a fantastic player. I remember when Gerrard went to watch him play I put it on Twitter and people were like ‘no way, there is no way he will go there’.

"He went there because he liked the project. He wanted to work with Gerrard and as a defensive midfielder himself he knew there was a lot to learn every day in training.

"Then they sign Diego Carlos, who is a Champions League centre-back. He makes crazy decisions at times but he will learn as well and I think he will fit really well in that team and in the Premier League too.

"They are on a good path, but the pressure will be high. That investment brings the pressure with it. I believe in him and think he is going to be an amazing manager."

Hear more from 28'26 on BBC Sounds

Are you happy with Villa's business so far? Where else do they need to strengthen? Have your say here