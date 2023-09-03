Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC MOTD after the win over Aston Villa: "I think it is one of these phrases in football, that an early goal would help the game and it helped us definitely. It was worked on the training ground. He [Szoboszlai] is a threat.

"We will never find out what would happen if we didn't score early but the game in general was good. I couldn't respect Aston Villa and Unai Emery more. A lot of teams will struggle against them but today we were really, really strong. That is an important sign for us that we can do that."

On his 'new-look' side: "All the big [players] of the past years weren't on the pitch today. The Milner's, Henderson's. Fabinho and Van Dijk. You have to let them grow into the new roles and I saw a top performance. A lot of desire and the willingness to defend together. But in possession we were really good. We mixed it up nicely. Without rushing it or forcing it. And that's why we won."

On Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury: "We will see. He felt the hamstring. Hopefully it is not serious but I don't know. It was before he had the shot he felt it. We will see. I hope it is not too serious."