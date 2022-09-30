'﻿Orta is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship'

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he hopes director of football Victor Orta commits his future to Leeds after reports of interest from Chelsea, external in recruiting the Spaniard as their sporting director.

Marsch said: "I'm not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship.

"Along with Angus [Kinnear] and Andrea [Radrizzani], we've worked really well as a team and worked well in the transfer window.

"Every window has set us up for success and I'm hopeful he stays because of his hard work and expertise."

Marsch also said he was the happiest he had been during his managerial career, adding: "Togetherness and commitment here is the highest I have seen. I don't want to leave.

"If I got an offer to go anywhere I would stay in this spot. I'm more happy than I have ever been in my career."