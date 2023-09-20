'A great game to challenge ourselves' - Beale seeks boost of beating Betis

Launching their Europa League group with victory over Real Betis at Ibrox would “be a big boost to everyone” at Rangers, says manager Michael Beale.

The Ibrox side have struggled for consistency so far this season, but are targeting qualification from a group that also contains Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

Betis finished sixth in La Liga last term as well as reaching the Europa League last 16 and Beale stressed they are a “very good team”.

He said: “The most important thing is we take the game to them and play with energy and quality.

“If you look at their front four, they’re very, very dangerous. They have good, international players in midfield.

“It’s a great game for us to challenge ourselves and it’s a big opportunity to get this group up and running as after this we have two away games.

“It’s important, as the games go by, that we build up enough points to make sure that we’re qualifying for the latter stages of this competition.”

Beale is looking forward to pitting his wits against vastly-experienced Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose former teams include Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal.

“He’s worked at some of the biggest clubs in the world, he’s at a very big club now,” he added.

“Last year they went away to Rome and won, they drew at home, they won that group unbeaten.

"The year before they were knocked out of the Europa League by the eventual winners [Eintracht Frankfurt] so they’re a good side and we’ll have to be at our best.”