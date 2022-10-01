Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A﻿lthough they started well, United looked extremely fragile in defence and both Stevie May and Melker Hallberg's goals could be described as soft.

T﻿he second-half reaction was encouraging, but it wasn't nearly enough for all three points.

Heading into a busy October, their position continues to look perilous. They've spent a lot of money to assemble a European squad who could be playing in the Championship next season.

They're on the slide and Liam Fox needs to find a way to stop it.