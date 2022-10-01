Dundee Utd 1-2 St Johnstone: Analysis
- Published
Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland
Although they started well, United looked extremely fragile in defence and both Stevie May and Melker Hallberg's goals could be described as soft.
The second-half reaction was encouraging, but it wasn't nearly enough for all three points.
Heading into a busy October, their position continues to look perilous. They've spent a lot of money to assemble a European squad who could be playing in the Championship next season.
They're on the slide and Liam Fox needs to find a way to stop it.