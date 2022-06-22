Manchester United will have to choose between Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, and 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who both play for new boss Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax. (Mirror), external

United expect forward Anthony Martial to be at the club next season because of the lack of interest in the 26-year-old. (Manchester Evening News), external

They are ready to accept about £20m for Martial, whose wages are putting off potential buyers, and £8.5m for defender Eric Bailly, who has been offered to Newcastle United. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United are considering Watford's 27-year-old Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as back-up to David de Gea, with Dean Henderson expected to join Nottingham Forest on loan. (Goal), external

