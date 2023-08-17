"I think over the two legs the boys have been absolute trojans, I have to say that," Lee Johnson told BBC Scotland.

"The physical output - let's make no mistake, they're a really top side; they've got some fantastic ball manipulators. They move it, they're busy, they're bright, but when we broke over the two legs, we looked really dangerous.

"It isn't great for the heartstrings is it, when we conceded to make it 2-1. I just thank Martin Boyle for keeping me alive with that goal.

"We've got to try to go again and get to the group stages. We were always going to have to soak up an element of pressure - counter-attack opportunities were always going to be our thing in this game, particularly with the speed we've got.

"They've worked their socks off. The lads deserve so much credit. I was talking to the doc, he's been here 20 years, and he said he's never seen a win as big as this."