Kenny Miller says it is "not of paramount importance" that Rangers win against PSV at Ibrox, because the Ibrox side can grind out results on the road.

The former striker says his old side will need to improve on performances so far this season, but expects a "tight" game on Tuesday night as PSV aim to get one back on their Scottish opponents.

"It's got the makings of a really good game when you see the way that Rangers have been playing so far, and PSV have hit the ground running," he said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "I think they're probably just slight favourites, but there's so much at stake in these games you just never quite know what can happen.

"It's been put out there quite openly by PSV that this is revenge.

"Rangers have not let themselves down in theses types of games in the last five seasons, they've been pretty good in play-off games and qualifying campaigns for Europe.

"It will be a tight affair, one which Rangers will need to be right at the top of their game, which means there will need to be improvements from the Servette game."

The ex-Scotland international added, though, that he doesn't think it is a must-win game.

"A win would be great, a convincing win would be even better but as long as they are still in the tie," he said.

"Rangers can go away and put in battling performances so I don't think it's of paramount importance that they get the victory, but I do think it's important that they don't get beat."