Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This is impossible to answer until he starts playing. His value has clearly risen markedly since Sturm Graz signed him for 1.5m euros (£1.3m) 18 months ago.

The Premier League makes greater physical demands on players than Serie A, but that should be less of an issue for someone from Denmark as they are known for physicality.

A lot is being made of the £72m fee and the comparison with the sum Bayern Munich are trying to get Harry Kane for. But there is a difference. The overall package for Kane would be far greater, and there is zero guarantee Tottenham would actually sell to a Premier League club.

It has left United in the tricky position of buying potential. Erik ten Hag is good at working with younger players, so that is a positive.

But all kinds of things can go wrong. Can Hojlund adapt mentally to having to play every three or four days? Equally, things might go well. United fans can only hope it is the latter.