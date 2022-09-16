Moyes admits empathy for Lampard 'rebuild'
David Moyes says he empathises with the project Frank Lampard is building at Everton as he prepares to take his West Ham side to Goodison Park on Sunday.
Lampard made eight signings in the summer to strengthen a squad that flirted dangerously with relegation last season and Moyes considers them to be a work in progress.
"They're a bit like ourselves with a rebuild going on," he said. "They've obviously not had as much to spend as in past seasons but they've got in some really good Premier League players.
"Frank is putting together a strong side. Sometimes, it just takes a bit of time for it all to work."
Moyes retains a great deal of affection for his former club after 11 and a half years in charge on Merseyside.
"I hugely enjoy going to Goodison Park," he said. "It was a massive part of my career. I've only got thanks and good feelings for what Everton did for me and my family.
"But I'm West Ham manager now. My job is to go and win there and that's what I will try to do."