D﻿avid Moyes says he empathises with the project Frank Lampard is building at Everton as he prepares to take his West Ham side to Goodison Park on Sunday.

L﻿ampard made eight signings in the summer to strengthen a squad that flirted dangerously with relegation last season and Moyes considers them to be a work in progress.

"﻿They're a bit like ourselves with a rebuild going on," he said. "They've obviously not had as much to spend as in past seasons but they've got in some really good Premier League players.

"﻿Frank is putting together a strong side. Sometimes, it just takes a bit of time for it all to work."

M﻿oyes retains a great deal of affection for his former club after 11 and a half years in charge on Merseyside.

"﻿I hugely enjoy going to Goodison Park," he said. "It was a massive part of my career. I've only got thanks and good feelings for what Everton did for me and my family.

"﻿But I'm West Ham manager now. My job is to go and win there and that's what I will try to do."