David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Looking at results in 2023, it is clear why Aston Villa could pose a real threat to the Champions League spots this season. Across 22 league games, only Manchester City have a better Premier League record in the current calendar year.

With solid acquisitions such as Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, and Youri Tielemans, coupled with strong pre-season showings, optimism and excitement among Villa supporters has not been this high since the Martin O’Neill era.

However, there are three key concerns regarding whether Villa are robust enough for a top-four challenge.

Firstly, what happens if Emi Martinez gets injured? Many fans are nervous that Unai Emery seems content with the prospect of Robin Olsen as his back-up.

Secondly, does Matty Cash have sufficient cover or competition at right-back? Emery has hinted, that in the short-term at least, he will rely on Calum Chambers and Ezri Konsa to cover the position.

Then there is a matter of Villa's over-reliance on Ollie Watkins. If he spent any time on the sidelines, Villa would be left needing to rely on two youngsters, Cameron Archer and Jhon Duran, to lead the line.

While you would expect Emery to strike the right balance with European football and guide Villa back next season, it is possible that they are still at least a couple of transfers away from truly becoming a dark horse capable of disrupting the Champions League places.