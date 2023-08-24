Newcastle v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Newcastle are winless in their last 13 Premier League games against Liverpool (D4 L9) since a 2-0 home win in December 2015.

Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League, a run of 13 matches (W8 D5) since losing 4-1 at Man City in April. They’ve fallen behind in five games in that sequence, gaining nine points from losing positions, more than any other side since the first game of this unbeaten run.

Newcastle have won 20 of their 34 home Premier League matches under Eddie Howe (D10 L4), with only Kevin Keegan winning 20 home top-flight matches in fewer games as Magpies boss (30 games). Prior to Howe’s appointment, their last 20 home wins had come over a period of 62 games.