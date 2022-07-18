Dylan Reid is to remain at St Mirren following interest from Celtic.

The midfielder, 17, was given permission to speak to the Scottish champions last week.

"We can now confirm that Dylan has turned down the opportunity to leave St Mirren at this point in time," the Buddies said on their website.

"We are pleased that Dylan will remain at St Mirren and look forward to him continuing his development at the club.”

Reid made history as St Mirren's youngest debutant when he came on in a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox last year, and has since gained a further three first-team appearances.