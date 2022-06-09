'A kit other teams can only wish for' - fans react to Newcastle strip
- Published
We asked Newcastle fans what they made of next season's home shirt for the men and women's teams.
Here's a snapshot of what you thought:
Jonny: I’m just glad they’re not all number four!
Neil: I oppose all advertising of gambling so what do you think my view is?!
Kit: It’s OK but I would have preferred a 70s’ feel to the strip with black patches for the numbers to sit on the back and hooped socks, plus the blue star somewhere on it.
John: I think it looks good - a nod to shirts of the 60s and 70s. Just wish we had a different shirt sponsor.
Craig: Same as last season just the makers is blue and it's super which ever way you look at it. It’s what other teams can only wish for.