John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Where will you finish? Fifth. I believe playing no European football will greatly benefit Spurs, but Ange's methods will take some time for the players to get used to.

Young talent to break through? Destiny Udogie. The 20-year-old left-back will quickly establish himself as a first-team regular at Spurs and with his pace, power and ball interceptions, he will become a fan favourite too.

Who needs to move on? Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman has now failed to establish himself under five different managers.

Happy with your manager? Delighted. It's a breath of fresh air to have a manager who believes in attacking, front-foot football.

Who will be your best signing? James Maddison. The creative player we have missed since Cristian Eriksen.

Any other business? Watch out for Micky van de Ven, who recorded a top speed of 35.97 km/h (22.3 mph) in the Bundesliga last season. Lighting quick for a 6ft 4in centre- back.

Want more fan predictions? Read the full piece here