Manchester City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

In the wake of Erling Haaland signing for Manchester City, this cannot be looked at as anything other than a huge chance missed for Kane. Had he signed last season, he would now have his first Premier League winners' medal and would have been a perfect fit in this City set-up. Such is the way things go, this gave City the chance to land a much younger, cheaper and equally as dangerous goal machine one year on.

To be fair to Kane, it wasn't for the want of trying. He seemed destined to leave Tottenham - and if it wasn't for the stubbornness of Daniel Levy, it would have happened. In hindsight, this missed opportunity will have a more long-term effect on Kane than on Manchester City.

It obviously had a massive part in us signing a different prolific striker. Haaland has already scored 12 goals in seven games, and the scary thing is he has only just turned 22. He looks incredible and I don't think there is a City fan on the planet who would now rather we had Kane in his place. City could potentially have him for another decade, while Kane will be finished in terms of his top level by then.

Kane has been welcomed back by Spurs fans and will probably go on to become the Premier League's greatest goalscorer. It feels right that he is still a Tottenham player and he probably has his best chance of silverware in a long time under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

Spurs: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

This depends on how you define "the chance". The chance of what?

Playing Champions League football? This has been achieved under Conte.

Earning trophies? Sure, almost certainly these would be won at City, but there is no reason why, under Conte, he can't win trophies with Spurs.

Breaking club and Premier League records? Harry has already scored more Premier League goals than Sergio Aguero. Almost every goal seems to break a record of some sort. He is already Spurs' record European goalscorer, and is chasing down Jimmy Greaves' all-time record.

That just leaves Alan Shearer's Premier League record, as Wayne Rooney's second place will also be eclipsed by the end of next season.

Legendary status? Harry has his England captaincy and his own exhibition at the Museum of London - and is already revered at Tottenham.

Harry knows where he is valued. City, after all, preferred to spend £100m on Jack Grealish. He also knows there is no way he would have scored enough goals at City to get an Aguero-like statue, even if he wanted one.

