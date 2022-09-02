Tottenham v Fulham: Pick of the stats
Tottenham have won their past four Premier League London derbies at home, last having a longer such run between March 2009 and April 2010 (6).
Fulham have eight points from five Premier League games so far this season, only earning more in 2002-03 (10) and 2012-13 (9). Their record tally after six games in the competition is 11 points, doing so in both 2002-03 and 2003-04.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 42 goals in Premier League London derbies – one more will see him equal Thierry Henry for the most such goals in the competition’s history.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been involved in more Premier League goals against Tottenham than he has any other opponent (5 – 3 goals, 2 assists). He’s looking to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time, while one more goal will make him the highest scoring Serbian in the competition’s history (currently 29, level with Savo Milosevic).