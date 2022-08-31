George Cummins, BBC Sport

No matter what happens next, this will be viewed as a very successful transfer window at Tottenham.

Nine new players have arrived, with Daniel Levy placing his trust early in managing director of football Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte to secure the players they wanted.

Conte is an ambitious manager who always demands more but he will be pleased with the signings the club have made.

“If you compare to last season, we are more complete,” Conte said on Monday. “But to reach other teams at the top level we need time, patience and transfer markets - at least two to reach the same level.”

Experience has been added with Ivan Perisic signing from Inter Milan. Yves Bissouma strengthens the midfield and Richarlison has signed to take the weight off Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Planning for the future, Will Lankshear - a highly-rated forward - signed from Sheffield United this morning and will join the academy on a contract until 2025. Leeds winger Dan James is another name linked with a deadline day move to Spurs.

These signings will help them close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the move that will please the fans the most is the permanent signing of Cristian Romero after a very successful loan spell.

With Harry Winks and Sergio Reguillon heading to Italy and Spain respectively, Tottenham will try to free up more wages by allowing Bryan Gil and possibly Lucas Moura to leave on deadline day.

Meanwhile, club officials have distanced themselves from reports that they will be making a last-minute move for Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco.