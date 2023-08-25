Guthrie glad to be 'functioning at a different level' again

Kurtis Guthrie insists he is ready to make an impact in Scottish football following a difficult first season at Livingston.

The 30-year-old forward has been described as “a new signing” by Livi manager David Martindale after improved performances.

"I didn't have a pre-season [last year] and when I got up to speed I got injured and then I was just playing catch-up,” said Guthrie.

"When we came back after the World Cup, as a team we weren't really on it. As a forward who thrives off service, it was difficult for me to get going again.

"I always knew if I got a full pre-season behind me I would be functioning at a different level, fortunately enough that is coming to fruition.

"Even when things aren't going well, the tide always turns, so you just have to keep going.

"I feel I have got enough games behind me to know that it ebbs and flows and I have seen it before, it's more about taking stock of what I know I am about.

"The moment you start doubting yourself, you are in trouble straight away, I would rather roll my sleeves up and get on with it."