M﻿artin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

A﻿fter the short and calamitous reign of Jack Ross, Dundee United have promoted from within by naming Liam Fox as head coach.

I﻿t's a method that worked a treat last season when Tam Courts was elevated to the top job and secured a fourth-place finish - United's highest in nine years - and return to European football.

F﻿ox, who has had three games in interim charge, clearly represents another "calculated risk" by the under-pressure Tannadice hierarchy.

T﻿he 38-year-old former Livingston and Raith Rovers midfielder will have to deal with suspicions he is simply a 'cheap option' - and needs to hit the ground running to appease supporters.

Fox's only previous job as a manager wasn't exactly a roaring success. He moved from a youth coaching role at Hearts to become Cowdenbeath boss in May 2016, but departed 'by mutual consent' 10 months later with the club seven points adrift at the bottom of League 2 and facing a third successive relegation.

H﻿e rebounded from that setback with a return to Tynecastle as first-team coach, then served as Livingston assistant before joining United in a similar capacity last year.

Now he is thrust into the spotlight and tasked with hauling the Tannadice men off the bottom of the Premiership by getting more out of an expensively-assembled squad than Ross could.

A debut victory in the Tayside derby against St Johnstone on 1 October would be a good way to start, with Fox's tenure kicking off with three straight home games.