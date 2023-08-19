Sutton's predictions: Man City v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Newcastle threw a lot at City at the start of last season when they drew 3-3 at St James' Park and I think they will cause them lots of problems this time too.

City have not been near their very best so far this season, but still beat Burnley and overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup.

Eddie Howe's side will ask very different questions to both of those sides and I am expecting another really good game.

I was tempted to go with a draw here because City played in midweek, but they are at home and they should come out on top, just about.

Newcastle are good, but they are not that good... although, as a fan, Anish should really be saying they will win.

Anish's prediction: It's hard to expect anything here but they say never back against your team so I'll be optimistic and say we can salvage a late draw with a Callum Wilson equaliser. No Maxi [Allan Saint-Maximin] this time to run them ragged like he did at St James' at the start of last season and City are strong, but I've got to put faith in Eddie and the boys. The Toon Army will fill out the away end as usual. 1-1

