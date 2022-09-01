Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is "really happy" after joining Chelsea on a two-year deal from Barcelona.

"It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start," said the former Arsenal forward. "I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting."

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly added: "Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options.

"We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him."