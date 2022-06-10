Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse is relishing a chance to "stake his claim" for a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad as he prepares to face European champions Italy on Saturday.

Ward-Prowse was one of seven players cut by Southgate on the eve of the finals but is optimistic he will seize the opportunity to prevent history repeating itself.

"It would be a huge boost to start [against Italy] as it would be a good opportunity to showcase what I can do against a high level opponent," he said.

"Last year was a big hurdle to overcome but these things happen in sport and in life.

"I took it as an opportunity to reflect and learn to hopefully make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I just need to perform when I am called upon."

Ward-Prowse has dazzled with his prowess from set-pieces and knows his skills could prove vital in an England shirt.

"We've got players who can deliver world-class set-pieces," he said. "And in recent tournaments they've been a great weapon for us.

"We've seen they can make a real difference. [Taking them] is one of my greatest strengths so hopefully I'll get the chance."