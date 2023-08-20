Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic: What did they say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "To beat such a top opponent at this stage of the season, you have to do a lot right.

"I'm really pleased with everything I saw today. I thought we limited Celtic to very little. It's testament to the players in front of my goalkeeper, who, across three games has faced two or three shots.

"We dealt with the changes Celtic have the luxury of making really well and I'm delighted we're through to the next round.

"There's no point in beating Celtic if we don't go on to win in now. I've just said that to the boys. No one will remember this result if we don't go on and win it.

"I thought we had a wee advantage over Celtic. We looked a bit more together as a squad and they're still pitching towards where they want to be. We've got there a wee bit sooner than we thought and it's been a huge help today."