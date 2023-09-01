Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool have signed midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in a deal worth about 40m euros (£34.3m).

The 21-year-old Netherlands international has joined the Reds on a five-year contract.

Gravenberch has left Bayern having only signed for the club from Ajax last summer for an initial 18.5m euros.

In all, he played 103 matches for the Dutch club, scoring 12 goals, before joining Bayern.

Last season he started just three games in his 24 Bundesliga outings for Bayern, and made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.

