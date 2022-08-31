Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves

Ben Miller, BBC Sport

Dominant in possession for long passages and wasteful of several excellent chances, it was no surprise to see Bruno Lage sigh heavily when he was asked what he made of the result in the aftermath of another misfiring display by Wolves.

The manager had predicted before the game that his side would win and he must be as tired of hearing himself praise unrewarded performances as Wanderers fans are of watching glorious opportunities go awry.

Wolves face Southampton at home next and will be two games shy of their longest winless streak in the Premier League - 17 - if they do not win that game or beat Liverpool or Manchester City in their subsequent fixtures.

Seventeen of the 22 shots and four of the six on target they shared with Bournemouth tell part of the story, and Lage's appeals for patience would feel less pleading had Raul Jimenez put his chances away. Wolves need to deliver.