Rangers have reached the Champions League group stage after Wednesday's 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands sealed a 3-2 aggregate play-off win.

Here's how BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound pundits reacted...

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann: "What a result for Scottish football. This is a huge result. The only thing that matters is being in that draw. I can't understate how massive this is. They'll pile into the auditorium and watch the draw.

"It was just a really good, solid workmanlike performance. The performance is another marker that Rangers can go away from home in European competition and get big results, even when not playing well."

Former Rangers forward Steven Thompson: "PSV started at such a rate of knots but Rangers showed composure and a lot of experience to find a way back into the game and had spells of control.

"That team defended ever so well. They got themselves into a shape. They did all the right things when you're away from home and you're trying to run down the clock. It's just a phenomenal result. A sensational evening for Rangers."