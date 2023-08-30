Last year's win in Eindhoven 'doesn't matter' for Cantwell

BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Eindhoven

As this crucial game nears, some Rangers fans might look back 12 months and be buoyed by the 1-0 win in the Philips Stadion that clinched Champions League group-stage football.

Todd Cantwell wasn't at the club then. For him, it might as well have not happened.

“That’s the past," said the midfielder, a little bemused at the suggestion that knocking PSV out last August might influence Wednesday's match.

"We can leave other people to think about that. What happened last year doesn’t matter tomorrow night. What matters is who wins tomorrow."