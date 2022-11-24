'﻿If Livi stick to their beliefs, they will win games'

Former Livingston manager Gary Holt has been talking about the West Lothian club's season so far on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

“Davie Martindale has done a great job", Holt said. "Last year, the top three were miles ahead of the rest and I think it will be similar this year, with Aberdeen in third.

"From Livi down, there’s not much between them. They will be kicking themselves that they’ve left points out there at Rangers, Hearts and St Mirren. They could be further clear in the top six.

“The aim was always 10th with the budget we had. How quickly you can get 10th, you can then look beyond that, you can build.

"The club is always open and honest about how if players come and do well, they will move on and the club will do well from it.

“If Livi stick to their core beliefs, fight and scrap, then they will win games. Should they score more goals? Probably.”