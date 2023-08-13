Hibs boss Lee Johnson changes three from Thursday night's win over Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Martin Boyle, still on the comeback trail after a 10-month injury lay-off, is on the bench, and Adam Le Fondre also drops out to the subs bench. There is no sign of Elie Youan in the squad.

In comes Jordan Obita, who scored that crucial third goal on Thursday, and Christian Doidge, who has scored twice already this season.

Jimmy Jeggo also starts in midfield.