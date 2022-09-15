Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Leicester.

H﻿ere is what the Tottenham boss had to say:

H﻿e is "really proud" of Eric Dier for his England call-up, but said "it is a starting point" and he must continue to work hard to make the World Cup squad.

T﻿uesday's Champions League defeat by Sporting Lisbon was a "big chance lost - not only to draw but to get three points".

H﻿e wants to see a reaction from his players this weekend and said: "We need to be a bit angry and try to have a good reaction. For us it's important to get a win."

C﻿onte said he is "happy" with Emerson Royal and said "he has improved a lot since last season".

W﻿hen asked about Son Heung-min, Conte said: "No players are undroppable. This has to be clear."

O﻿n Leicester, Conte said: "The table is not fair for them. They have a really good squad and a really good manager in Brendan Rodgers."

