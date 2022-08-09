Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool are running legitimately low on midfielders - and the ones they have at their disposal split opinion.

Thiago is out for a few weeks, following his hamstring injury against Fulham on Saturday, meaning he joins Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Of the fit midfielders, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will be guaranteed starters, but both lack pace and creativity. Fabinho is world-class but has not been at his imperious best this calendar year despite Liverpool's achievements last season. Captain Henderson was poor at the weekend, but his leadership qualities shouldn't be underestimated.

The third spot in Jurgen Klopp's midfield three is up for grabs, with Keita (after his illness) Harvey Elliott and James Milner competing for selection.

Plenty of fans would prefer the club entered the transfer market for reinforcements, with the likes of Matheus Nunes and Nicolo Barella consistently touted, but the reality is Liverpool are much more likely to buy a midfielder next summer.

Fabinho and Henderson need to step their game up and the player who's selected alongside them must inject some invention and dribbling through the lines into the side. Keita and Elliott are both capable and now is there chance to show it.