F﻿ormer Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Jurgen Klopp is still searching for an attacking "blend" after losing Sadio Mane in the summer.

The Reds overcame Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday as J﻿oel Matip's injury-time winner ensured they bounced back from a heavy defeat to Napoli in their opening match.

"﻿It's a big three points," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿It was all about getting over the line and that will be a morale-boosting victory.

"﻿All things being equal, I think they deserved it. It's going to be a work in progress for Liverpool but it's about building confidence."

T﻿he Reds have only won two of their opening six Premier League games and, in the aftermath of Mane's move to Bayern in the summer, Sutton believes Jurgen Klopp is still searching for solutions in attack.

"﻿The blend up front is not quite there," Sutton said. "They could have won comfortably if they had taken their opportunities but you go through times like this as a player and as a team.

"﻿They have to stick together, show graft, resilience and character. The only way back is working hard and they did that."

