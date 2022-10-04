Derek McInnes is banking on a return to Rugby Park sparking Kilmarnock’s season to life against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The promoted Ayrshire club – on a three-game losing streak - have been on the road for five of their last six games in league and cup.

Just one win from their opening league games leaves Killie second bottom and McInnes said: "It is good being at home. We have not been at home since Motherwell (August 27).

"In the two home games we had outwith Celtic, where we got turned over, we picked up four points from six, against Dundee United and Motherwell.

"We now have two home games (St Johnstone and Hearts) and it is important to try to show that confidence more in in our performances, hopefully replicate similar levels of the performances we have had at home.

"It is important that we get back to winning ways and hopefully we do that. We feel as if we are in a mini-league at the bottom with a few other teams and we want to make sure that, come the World Cup break, we are higher than where we are now."