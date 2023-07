Legia Warsaw centre-half Maik Nawrocki, 22, is the subject of a substantial offer from Celtic, according to reports in Poland. (Daily Record), external

Legia Warsaw manager Kosta Runjaic has warned the club's fans to expect Celtic target Maik Nawrocki to leave the club soon, with reported interest from Germany, Italy and Turkey as well. (Scottish Sun), external

