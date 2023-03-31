Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I have to put my hands up and admit I've got Aston Villa wrong under Unai Emery.

It felt to me like Villa had made a bit of progress since he replaced Steven Gerrard at the end of October but I found out this week that only three teams - Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - have picked up more points since his first game in charge, a 3-1 win over United on 6 November.

That stat surprised me, although I do always think of Villa as being dangerous. They carry a threat, whoever they play.

In contrast, I keep asking myself why I keep going for Chelsea - they have done much better in the table based on my predictions than in real life - and I guess they have pulled the wool over my eyes all season.

You can call me stubborn if you like but I am still going to stick with the Blues now because I do think they are getting better.

Tommy's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea are so up and down but I still think they will win.

Find out what Sutton and O’Dell predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote