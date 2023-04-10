Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says ex-professional players should play a part in VAR decision making.

This comes after PGMOL chief Howard Webb contacted Brighton to acknowledge a mistake in not awarding them a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Spurs on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC London's The Far Post podcast Brown said: "You have to have sympathy with Brighton. I've watched it back, I don't understand how they get it so wrong at the moment. I said this 18 months ago and other people have said it - why isn't there an ex-professional player? [involved with VAR]

"Put him in the box and just listen to him and see what he offers when circumstances arise. Then find a way of integrating him into the thought processes of the decision making because I don't know how they're arriving to some of the decisions they're coming to."

The penalty was one of a number of controversial decisions to go against the Seagulls, who BBC pundit and former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes were "robbed".

"They don't have to explain what they do but someone comes out the next day and goes 'yeah we got it wrong'. Great - Brighton lost," said Brown.

"You've got to get yourself in a position where you're making consistent decisions that are right. They're so blatant, I don't know how they're getting them so wrong."