Zurich's Goncalves has 'great memories' of 'second club' Hearts

Zurich general manager Jose Goncalves is looking forward to a meeting with his "second club" Hearts in the Europa League play-off round.

The 36-year-old former defender was at Tynecastle from 2006-10 and played alongside current manager Robbie Neilson as well as captain Craig Gordon.

“I have great memories," he told BBC Scotland. “When I left Hearts I had tears. I wasn’t ready for that and I never knew I would get that reception. They had a lot of respect for me. It made me feel unbelievable. They are my second club – it’s part of me. They improved me as a player and man."

Zurich are currently bottom of the Swiss Super League, without a win in their opening five games.

“Last season was great for us, a lot of players performed at the highest level and we won the league," said Goncalves.

“We haven’t started the new campaign the way we wanted, but it doesn’t mean anything. There are still a lot of games to go.

“These matches with Hearts are the most important games for our season now. Both teams are very happy to have at least the Conference League group stage, but everyone wants the biggest prize."

On the switch of stadium to St Gallen's home 80km away, he said: “It’s a little bit annoying.

"When you play at home you have your family who live close by and people who go to work and can come straight to the stadium. We feel very sad for them. But we know this stadium well."