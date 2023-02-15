Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe was always a glass-half-full person in more than two decades as a player and manager at Bournemouth, and it feels like some of his natural optimism rubbed off on the Cherries as he returned to the club for the first time since his departure in 2020.

It was clearly going to be an emotional evening, but Saturday’s draw with Howe’s Newcastle suggested the home side were clicking into gear against a side with Champions League aspirations.

Indeed, it was only Kieran Trippier’s clearance in the dying minutes that denied the Cherries all three points, with the technology showing the ball an agonising few centimetres away from fully crossing the line.

It was a busy game for Trippier - England’s right-back and one of only two men to have been signed by Howe for two different clubs - and the rest of the Newcastle defence, as fit-again Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a focal point in attack, with January signings Dango Ouattara and Hamed Traore providing the attacking spark the team have lacked since the World Cup.

Injuries have meant boss Gary O’Neil has lacked significant game-changing bench options recently, having had to name a trio of development squad players as substitutes against Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Against Newcastle, however, O’Neil could throw on the fit-again Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks and, having tried several different centre-back combinations in recent weeks, will have been encouraged by on-loan Jack Stephens’ display against the Magpies.

While the post-match love-in between Howe and the home fans left both sides feeling nostalgic for happier times past, Bournemouth will hope a little of his stardust remains.

For while Vitality Stadium feels a more optimistic place than it was a week ago, that may be tested by the upcoming run of difficult-looking fixtures.

(If you were wondering, the other player to have been signed by Howe for two different clubs is... Junior Stanislas).