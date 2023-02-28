Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Stoke City are treading water in the middle of the Championship and it feels like they have been under-achieving for a while now.

Brighton knocked out the holders Liverpool in the last round and, with them doing so well in the Premier League, this feels like a great opportunity for them to have a real go at the FA Cup as well.

The Seagulls have just had a free weekend too, after their game against Newcastle United was postponed because of the Carabao Cup final, so there won't be the same need to rest players here either.

Adele's prediction: 1-3

Brighton knocked us [Liverpool] out, and they are going to win again here. I actually think they are going to win the FA Cup; and after beating us I hope they go all the way.

Paul's prediction: 2-1

Brighton are going very well, but this will be a cold Tuesday night in Stoke, which is the ultimate test!

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Adele and Paul think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here