Liverpool striker Tash Dowie says Erik ten Hag’s influence has been the significant catalyst for improvement at Manchester United.

After United reached the FA Cup semi-finals and booked another trip to Wembley this season, she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "When I watched United last year it was crazy to watch how poor they were but this year it is a different story. He’s had a massive impact. There have been a couple of players in good form but he has been the main reason why United have performed the way they have this year. The players haven’t changed too much."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker added: "Man Utd are not playing great, but they are getting results, they are grinding out results.

"It’s the old Manchester United. I’ve been there in my time and played at Old Trafford and thought we were going to win this game, but they somehow get the result and get the win and all people talk about is Manchester United getting the win and that’s what it’s always been like."

Did you know? Manchester United have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup more than often than any other team in the history of the competition (31).

