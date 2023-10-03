'Can Rodgers replicate his winning mentality in Europe?'

Tino, The Celtic Exchange podcast, external

Speaking before the dramatic late win against Motherwell on Saturday Brendan Rodgers was keen to praise his team for the mental fortitude they had displayed in recent weeks.

To then go and cement his words in spectacular fashion with a 97th-minute winner shows that – domestically at least – Rodgers has his players in a very good place.

Wins at Pittodrie, Ibrox, Livingston and now Fir Park have shown that his new-look side has the strength of character to dig deep when it matters most, and it’s these results that now leave the Hoops four clear of second-place St Mirren at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Having won seven from a possible seven domestic trophies first time around we know Rodgers has the skillset required to dominate the game here in Scotland, but can he now translate that winning mentality on to European football’s biggest stage?

There’s no doubt it’s a section of his CV that could do with improvement and the 50-year-old will be as keen as anyone around Celtic Park to rectify that.

Questions have been raised as to whether the ambitions of the Celtic board match that of the manager. Despite a summer spend in the region of £18m he had to enter this season’s Champions League with very limited cover at left-back, striker and goalkeeper.

Rodgers may well be provided with reinforcements in January, but will we still be in Europe by that stage?

The new deals for Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley and Co are, however, a very welcome boost and in addition to being smart moves from a business point of view it also provides Rodgers with the kind of dressing-room harmony that all top manager strives for.

Some big personalities are emerging from this squad and in addition to skipper Callum McGregor and Joe Hart, we’ve seen others such as like O’Riley, Alistair Johnston and Kyogo Furuhashi come to the fore in the early months of this season.

The reason many of these players make the move to Glasgow is for the potential of Champions League football and to showcase their talents on that platform.

If Celtic are to have any hopes of qualifying from Group E then they simply must take something from their home games, starting with Lazio on Wednesday night.

With Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord making strong starts in their domestic campaigns it’s this clash with Lazio - who sit 16th in Serie A - that represents the best opportunity to grab three valuable Champions League points.

Celtic Park will be at fever pitch by kick-off time and there’s a renewed sense of optimism in the air. O’Riley is in the form of his Hoops career, the manager has his swagger back, and the supporters are once again all in.

We’ll find out if this Celtic side also have the mental resilience required to make an impact at the highest level of the European game.