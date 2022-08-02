Having drawn Linfield or FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off round, Heart of Midlothian face a trip to Northern Ireland or Switzerland on 18 August.

Robbie Neilson's side will be at home for the return leg on 25 August.

Top-flight champions Linfield are managed by Northern Ireland's all-time top scorer David Healy and play at Windsor Park. They dropped into the Europa League after an 8-1 aggregate defeat by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League qualifiers.

Zurich were also knocked out of Champions League qualifying, losing 5-4 on aggregate to FK Qarabag. The Swiss champions play at Letzigrund and are managed by former Austria coach Franco Foda.