Northern Irish or Swiss trip for Hearts
- Published
Having drawn Linfield or FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off round, Heart of Midlothian face a trip to Northern Ireland or Switzerland on 18 August.
Robbie Neilson's side will be at home for the return leg on 25 August.
Top-flight champions Linfield are managed by Northern Ireland's all-time top scorer David Healy and play at Windsor Park. They dropped into the Europa League after an 8-1 aggregate defeat by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League qualifiers.
Zurich were also knocked out of Champions League qualifying, losing 5-4 on aggregate to FK Qarabag. The Swiss champions play at Letzigrund and are managed by former Austria coach Franco Foda.
🆕 𝙀𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙖 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮-𝙊𝙛𝙛 𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙬:— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) August 2, 2022
Hearts will face the winner of Linfield/FC Zurich with a place in the group stages of the @EuropaLeague at stake!#UEL pic.twitter.com/upaBL7ZcWe