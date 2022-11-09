M﻿ichail Antonio admits his penalty claim against Crystal Palace was "extremely soft".

R﻿eferee Paul Tierney initially gave a penalty after Antonio tangled with Palace defender Marc Guehi but overturned his decision after intervention from VAR.

A﻿fter being criticised by friend Micah Richards on Match of the Day 2, Antonio told fellow podcast hosts Callum Wilson and Rickie Haywood-Williams that he "can't fault what they said".

"﻿I'm an honest person and I have to admit it was soft, it was extremely soft," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "He's held me back slightly, I felt a bit of contact and with that there can be a chance so I went down.

"﻿I thought he'd definitely touched me and that on video it would look a lot worse. We were surrounding the referee trying to say that if there's contact, then isn't a penalty - feed that into his ears, but it didn't work."

A﻿ntonio was also candid about West Ham's struggles this season and said he understood the reaction of some supporters who chose to boo at full-time.

"﻿The fans expect and demand better from us," he said. "That was a game we believed we should win but we didn't turn up.

"﻿Being booed off is not nice but after the last couple of years when we've been going for the Champions League, you have to accept their disappointment."

W﻿hy did Palace's winning goal particularly frustrate him?

A﻿nd what does he make of players trying to get opponents sent off?

L﻿isten to the full podcast* here

*Warning: Contains strong language