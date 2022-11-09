'Extremely soft' - Candid Antonio addresses penalty claim
- Published
Michail Antonio admits his penalty claim against Crystal Palace was "extremely soft".
Referee Paul Tierney initially gave a penalty after Antonio tangled with Palace defender Marc Guehi but overturned his decision after intervention from VAR.
After being criticised by friend Micah Richards on Match of the Day 2, Antonio told fellow podcast hosts Callum Wilson and Rickie Haywood-Williams that he "can't fault what they said".
"I'm an honest person and I have to admit it was soft, it was extremely soft," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "He's held me back slightly, I felt a bit of contact and with that there can be a chance so I went down.
"I thought he'd definitely touched me and that on video it would look a lot worse. We were surrounding the referee trying to say that if there's contact, then isn't a penalty - feed that into his ears, but it didn't work."
Antonio was also candid about West Ham's struggles this season and said he understood the reaction of some supporters who chose to boo at full-time.
"The fans expect and demand better from us," he said. "That was a game we believed we should win but we didn't turn up.
"Being booed off is not nice but after the last couple of years when we've been going for the Champions League, you have to accept their disappointment."
