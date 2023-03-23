We asked our fan writer to name the best save from a Leicester goalkeeper and Kasper Schmeichel's save from Ben Chilwell in the FA Cup final got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your suggestions:

Roy: The Kasper Schmeichel save from Mason Mount in the FA Cup final. How he saved that I don't know. It was as good as Gordon Banks against Pele. I was one of the few who had the privilege of being at Wembley that day to see Leicester lift their first FA Cup.

Neil: Peter Shilton's penalty save at Anfield in the FA Cup during the 1968-69 season. Andy Lochhead scored the winner.

Jacob: I liked Danny Ward's save against West ham but I think the best was Schmeichel's penalty save against Liverpool.

