We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Everton and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Will: Came into this weekend expecting a loss and hoping to keep the goal difference intact. The first 30 minutes were promising, limiting them to few chances and creating a few of our own. They hit us with a quick double and then we had to quit and prepare for the last two games, and we took Dominic Calvert-Lewin off. Despite the loss, there were signs of what we can do!

David: An inevitable result at the end of 90 minutes and it puts into context how big the win at Brighton might prove to be in the final analysis. Time for a reset before the trip to Wolves next week and another winning display. A neighbourly gesture of goodwill wouldn't go amiss on Monday!

Marion: Was at Goodison and we did OK for most of the first half, but inevitably the gap in quality showed. I’d like to know why Ellis Simms wasn’t the replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin when the team was set up for finding a target man. Why Neal Maupay? City didn’t even bother marking him he’s that ineffectual. Still hopeful we’ll beat the drop, but it’s so tight.

Russell: We started well and gave City a few scares, but in the end their quality shone through. Sean Dyche has some good tactics up his sleeve. That game gave me hope that we can get four points out of the last two games.

Man City fans

Keven: Awesome result, especially with Arsenal dropping vital points at home. We are well in the driving seat for the Premier league title now. Great performance, City - onwards and upwards.

Neil: A 100% team effort. Got to be up there with the world's best..!!

Tayab: Real Madrid win the Champions League because they have players like Toni Kroos, but we’re winning this season because we have Ilkay Gundogan.

Bobby-Lee: That first goal by Gundogan, what can you say? Absolute rascal. It's a magical time to be a City fan and my decision to stop supporting Tottenham is now paying dividends.