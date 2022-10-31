Joel Matip remains out but Klopp confirmed Ibrahima Konate is in the running to start the game: "It is very good he is available and he is an option."

He does not anticipate wholesale changes despite having already qualified for the knockout stages: "It’s a pretty quick turnaround from the Leeds game, so we don’t fully know the players’ situations. It’s not a game for massive rotation - against possibly the team in best form in Europe at the moment."

There is no revenge required after the 4-0 loss in Italy in September: "The most important thing in the group stage is to qualify and we’ve done that. We’re not thinking about the first game - we’re playing against a team that’s well tuned and play good stuff. It’s a challenge but it’s not a problem."

He accepts Liverpool are in a "rough moment" after two disappointing Premier League defeats by Nottingham Forest and Leeds United: "Nobody is flying here, but there is only one thing to do and that is to face it. We have a chance to make something special of this game, and that’s what we’ll try to do."