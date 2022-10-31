Klopp on Konate, 'rough' form and opponents 'smelling an opportunity'
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Joel Matip remains out but Klopp confirmed Ibrahima Konate is in the running to start the game: "It is very good he is available and he is an option."
He does not anticipate wholesale changes despite having already qualified for the knockout stages: "It’s a pretty quick turnaround from the Leeds game, so we don’t fully know the players’ situations. It’s not a game for massive rotation - against possibly the team in best form in Europe at the moment."
There is no revenge required after the 4-0 loss in Italy in September: "The most important thing in the group stage is to qualify and we’ve done that. We’re not thinking about the first game - we’re playing against a team that’s well tuned and play good stuff. It’s a challenge but it’s not a problem."
He accepts Liverpool are in a "rough moment" after two disappointing Premier League defeats by Nottingham Forest and Leeds United: "Nobody is flying here, but there is only one thing to do and that is to face it. We have a chance to make something special of this game, and that’s what we’ll try to do."
He does not doubt the commitment of his players: "This group, these players, are fighting and the spirit is not our problem. We have to make sure we work hard. Nobody is allowed to hide from our situation. Our opponents smell an opportunity, but for us the next game is a chance to take a step forward."