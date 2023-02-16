On both clubs impressive form so far this season: "We are pleased with the way we've played so far, and where we are in the table. We're going to face a team with high quality. The way they are playing, the way they have been dominant. They will be tough to play."

When asked what pleases him most about Fulham's position in the table Silva said: "We deserve to be there and we probably could have had more points. The position gives players confidence and the boost they need."

On Roberto de Zerbi: "His idea is clear. He's doing a very good job. Brighton have been improving season after season, when he came in they were in a good position. But he's a very good manager, he's proving that. The players are adapting to his style. In almost 100 per cent of the games they have more possession. They can frustrate teams. We have to be aware as we're a team that like to have the ball. But we have full confidence in ourselves."

Silva is still not getting drawn into talk about possible European qualification: "The best way for us to prove it is on the pitch. We have a target inside this club, clear, in terms of points. Until we achieve it we won't change our target. If we get it, I'll be the first to create another goal. Because we need this. All of us feel we're on the right track."

On vice-chairman Tony Khan saying Silva is the best coach he has worked with: "It's important when people in charge are happy with you. The main thing is to make the fans happy. Then at the same time, to make the owner feel you're improving the club. When they're complimentary, it's a good thing."