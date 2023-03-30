He was delighted that James Maddison achieved his first start for England: “It’s great for him – he did ever so well. He’s been consistently playing at a high level. He’s matured on and off the pitch in the past few years and he speaks honestly about his performance and that of the team.”

Rodgers will assess the fitness of Jonny Evans, Victor Kristiansen and Harry Souttar before naming his XI: “A big thanks to Australia [for Souttar]. He had a slight knock on his ankle and they took the decision to send him back early. That’s made a difference for us and hopefully he should be fine.”

Youri Tielemans, however, will be absent: “Sadly, he’s had a slight setback and it might mean he needs some rest for a few extra weeks. It’s disappointing for us.”

On how Leicester used the international break: “It was a chance for players to refresh mentally. We’ve worked on some of the details around our game. We’ve done some valuable work. We’ve reinforced confidence. We’re ready for a great run-in."

The battle to avoid relegation is too close to call: “They are all top clubs and all close together. You have to be focused and take one game at a time. The fixture list is exciting and it gives us a great opportunity to push away from where we are.”

Are Leicester too good to go down?: “That will never be the case, it’s one of the pitfalls of the game, thinking you’re better than you are. We’re under no illusions of the challenge. We know we have the quality but it’s more than that.”