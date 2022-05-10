Anna from Spurs XY, external

Spurs go into Thursday’s match in good spirits, even if disappointed not to get more than a point at Anfield.

As always the next game is the most important – just this time even more so. A north London derby with a Champions League place on the line. There remain some bad feelings about the way the original match was called off in January, so I expect the atmosphere to be even more special than usual.

I don’t think the weekend results will impact Antonio Conte’s plans too much. It is a game Spurs have always needed to win. The team will likely remain the same, but he may tweak things a bit in anticipation of Spurs seeing more of the ball.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min like scoring in north London derbies and, with the crowd as our 12th man, I feel confident of the three points. COYS!